City Council declares 'Year of Solidarity' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council today declared 2017 to be a "Year of Solidarity" in San Diego, recognizing community organizations that provide support for a diverse populace.
Councilwoman Georgette Gomez said the declaration was especially important in the current political landscape.
"We have policies coming from higher levels of government that target our residents for the color of their skin, for their gender and sexual identities, for their (religious) beliefs and for their countries of origin," Gomez said. "This is not right."
Council President Myrtle Cole said the city stands united with people of every race, class and ethnic background, along with veterans, immigrants, and gays and lesbians.
"These diverse communities in San Diego have made significant contributions as public servants, teachers, engineers and everything in-between," Cole said.
Honored groups included the Alliance of African Assistance, Alliance San Diego, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
A local wildlife conservation center is doing it's part to help save the critically endangered Mexican gray wolves.
News 8's Shawn Styles reports on how a "cub exchange" between the California Wolf Center and Arizona's Panther Creek Pack will help the population.
A local wildlife conservation center is doing its part to help save the critically endangered Mexican gray wolves.
News 8's Shawn Styles reports on how a "cub exchange" between the California Wolf Center and Arizona's Panther Creek Pack will help the population.
He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid. We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.
A motorist who allegedly fled after running over a sleeping woman in an East Village parking lot must stand trial on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.
A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and four months in state prison.
The son of a 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man who was found dead in his home was arrested in Riverside County Wednesday on suspicion of beating and choking his father to death.