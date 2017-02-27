City Council declares 'Year of Solidarity' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council today declared 2017 to be a "Year of Solidarity" in San Diego, recognizing community organizations that provide support for a diverse populace.

Councilwoman Georgette Gomez said the declaration was especially important in the current political landscape.

"We have policies coming from higher levels of government that target our residents for the color of their skin, for their gender and sexual identities, for their (religious) beliefs and for their countries of origin," Gomez said. "This is not right."

Council President Myrtle Cole said the city stands united with people of every race, class and ethnic background, along with veterans, immigrants, and gays and lesbians.

"These diverse communities in San Diego have made significant contributions as public servants, teachers, engineers and everything in-between," Cole said.

Honored groups included the Alliance of African Assistance, Alliance San Diego, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.