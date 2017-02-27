Ryan Adams: Do You Still Love Me? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ryan Adams: Do You Still Love Me?

Posted: Updated:

Late Late Show music guest Ryan Adams performs his new song "Do You Still Love Me?" for the audience.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • The IT Guys w/ Orlando Bloom

    The IT Guys w/ Orlando Bloom

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:07:18 GMT

    When James Corden's sultry IT solutions can't solve a problem in the office, he calls in Orlando Bloom for backup and the two perform a duo that would turn on any computer.

     

    When James Corden's sultry IT solutions can't solve a problem in the office, he calls in Orlando Bloom for backup and the two perform a duo that would turn on any computer.

     

  • Priyanka Chopra & Kaya Scodelario: Future Bond Girls?

    Priyanka Chopra & Kaya Scodelario: Future Bond Girls?

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:51:22 GMT

    When James asks Kaya Scodelario and Priyanka Chopra about the gossip around them being future Bond girls, the two begin to wonder what a female James Bond would look like, and what that would mean for men seeking parts traditionally held by women.

     

    When James asks Kaya Scodelario and Priyanka Chopra about the gossip around them being future Bond girls, the two begin to wonder what a female James Bond would look like, and what that would mean for men seeking parts traditionally held by women.

     

  • Two Zachs, One Couch (with Zach Woods & Zac Efron)

    Two Zachs, One Couch (with Zach Woods & Zac Efron)

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:08:57 GMT

    James asks Zac Efron and Zach Woods about growing up and James randomly pegs one of Efron's old nicknames, Z-Bone, before educating his guests on the band O-Town (James's nickname for Orlando Bloom).

     

    James asks Zac Efron and Zach Woods about growing up and James randomly pegs one of Efron's old nicknames, Z-Bone, before educating his guests on the band O-Town (James's nickname for Orlando Bloom).

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.