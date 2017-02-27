Homeless shelters open as storm hits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two downtown San Diego inclement weather homeless shelters will open later Monday.

Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. can accommodate 250 people. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and guests must be out by 5 the next morning.

PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. has room for 30 people. Guests can check in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and must leave by 7 a.m.

Meals will be provided at both locations.

The shelters are opened when temperatures are 50 degrees or lower or there is at least a 40 percent chance of rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission, which oversees homeless programs.