3 dead, 2 injured in plane that hits houses in California

Video submitted by a News 8 viewer shows a man going on a racist tirade in a La Jolla coffee shop - berating customers and employees. At one point, the man got physical with someone who confronted him. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from La Jolla with the man who captured the scene on his cell phone.
Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit on Wednesday arrested a pastor from the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad.
The private information of millions of patients in California may have been put at risk after a major insurer that offers coverage through Covered California reported a potentially serious data breach.
A local wildlife conservation center is doing it's part to help save the critically endangered Mexican gray wolves.
News 8's Shawn Styles reports on how a "cub exchange" between the California Wolf Center and Arizona's Panther Creek Pack will help the population.
He's brought us everything from the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger to deep fried Kool-Aid. We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.
A motorist who allegedly fled after running over a sleeping woman in an East Village parking lot must stand trial on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.