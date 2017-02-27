Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Murdering 15-Month-Old Baby Gets 60 Years in Prison

Six years after two women were raped and murdered and their bodies dumped near L.A. freeways, a suspect has been arrested after DNA evidence identified him, police said.
Dashcam video of golfing legend Tiger Woods’ arrest shows him stumbling, slurring his words and unable to pass a field sobriety test.
Dash cam video of golfing legend Tiger Woods’ arrest shows him stumbling, slurring his words and unable to pass a field sobriety test.
Six years after two women were raped and murdered and their bodies dumped near L.A. freeways, a suspect has been arrested after DNA evidence identified him, police said.
An 18-year-old high school student has died in a Florida rock quarry, where swimming was prohibited because of its deep waters and tangled weeds, authorities said.
A California woman who was attacked by a shark last year while out swimming is now giving back to the hospital that helped her make her incredible recovery.
A Dancing With the Stars pro dancer is strutting her stuff inside Richard Simmons’ old studio, tapping into the reclusive fitness guru's mojo as she leads classes.
From the beach to the barnyard, some of the former beauties of Baywatch have taken on new lives since the show ended in 2001.