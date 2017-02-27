Little hero meets the big hero who saved his life

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatcher and an 11-year-old boy were given the 911 Medal of Honor on Monday night.

Caiden Clifton and dispatcher Adrian Banks are credited with saving a Chula Vista home from flames.

As Caiden listened back to the 911 call he made on Jan. 13, he remembered vividly how calm the dispatcher kept him during an oven fire in his home.

6 weeks later the 6th grader met Banks in person for the awards ceremony.

During the 911 for Kids Heroes Awards Ceremony - Caiden and Banks were honored for their bravery and dedication to their service.

"The main thing was his safety," said Banks. "Things can be replaced, material things can be replaced but his safety is first."



Fire Chief Brian Fennessy praised Banks for assuring Caiden that help was on the way while keeping him calm.



Caiden used a fire extinguisher, stayed low to avoid the smoke and got the family's new puppy out safely, said Monica Munoz, spokesperson for SD Fire-Rescue.



The boy then called 911, and received instructions and assistance from Banks, Munoz added.

Caiden said his preschool teacher taught him to stay calm and the week before he had asked his dad about the fire extinguisher, which was under the kitchen sink.

"I grabbed it and actually I didn't know how to use it so I figured it out as I went," Caiden said.



A terrifying day for mom and dad - turned into an unforgettable proud moment.

"I thought he would be more scared and he seemed more in control than I am now and it's amazing. He's an amazing kid," said Caiden's father Omar Clifton.



Established in 1999 for the United States, Canada and the Grand Cayman Islands, the medal is awarded to a person who distinguishes him/herself by calling 911 to help save a life or property, or report a crime. A dispatcher who provides aid can also receive it.