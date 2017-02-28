Ed Sheeran Covers 'Shape Of You' On Classroom Instruments With J - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ed Sheeran Covers 'Shape Of You' On Classroom Instruments With Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Updated: Feb 27, 2017 11:55 PM
