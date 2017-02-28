James Corden Pokes Fun at the Oscars Flub With 'La La Land' Spoof

Megyn Kelly made her debut as a NBC News anchor on Thursday's Today show, but she was not in the New York City studios with her colleagues.
No worries here! Blac Chyna spent her Wednesday having some fun with her daughter, Dream. WATCH: Rob Kardashian Is Dating 'Bad Girls Club' Star Mehgan James The 29-year-old reality star took to Snapchat where she posted a series of videos of little Dream rocking several silly filters. In one s...
Tickets to Ariana Grande's star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert are all spoken for. WATCH: Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester for Charity Concert Featuring Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber & More The widely publicized event sold out to the public within the first half hour...
Serena Williams explains why sister Venus would refer to her baby-to-be as a "she" in a recent interview.
Father-son fun in the sun! Reese Witherspoon is loving her tropical down time with her family. The 41-year-old actress shared several sweet photos of her youngest son, Tennessee, while on vacation. MORE: Reese Witherspoon Visits Her Old Stanford Dorm Room, Meets Its New Tenant "#fatherandson,"...
Why keep on denying? Geri Halliwell is taking responsibility for her early exit from the Spice Girls 19 years ago. The 44-year-old pop star responded to a tweet about the anniversary of her departure from the popular British girl group. WATCH: Spice Girls Have 'Good Intentions' For Reunion B...