James Corden Pokes Fun at the Oscars Flub With 'La La Land' Spoof

Why keep on denying? Geri Halliwell is taking responsibility for her early exit from the Spice Girls 19 years ago. The 44-year-old pop star responded to a tweet about the anniversary of her departure from the popular British girl group. WATCH: Spice Girls Have 'Good Intentions' For Reunion B...

Why keep on denying? Geri Halliwell is taking responsibility for her early exit from the Spice Girls 19 years ago. The 44-year-old pop star responded to a tweet about the anniversary of her departure from the popular British girl group. WATCH: Spice Girls Have 'Good Intentions' For Reunion B...