Students raise $2K per year to keep school running

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Some local students have set an ambitious goal to disrupt the cycle of poverty in India.

Students at Pacific Ridge School are hosting Rajasthan Rising, a fashion show fundraiser open to the public March 3 to continue to support a school in India which they funded the construction of.

The A Million Knots School provides free education to girls near Alwar, Rajasthan, in hopes of giving them a chance at a better future. The school is named after the service learning group based at Pacific Ridge.

What started as a summer project making and selling bracelets, morphed into the group that is making an impact in India. Members of the group raised about $2,000 to build the school in 2012 and have continued to send $2,000 a year to keep it running.

Ashley Jacobs reported from Carlsbad on the students' efforts with a sneak peek at their fashion show.

For more information and to get tickets to the fashion show visit their website.