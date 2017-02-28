Spay! In the Name of Love

SAN DIEGO, CA: - On Feb. 28, San Diego Humane Society will perform 80 free spay/neuter surgeries and give away 75 free spay and neuter appointments to qualifying pet owners in celebration of World Spay Day.

The allocations of free appointments for each campus are:

Oceanside Campus Escondido Campus San Diego Campus

572 Airport Road 3450 E. Valley Parkway 5500 Gaines St.

25 free appointments 25 free appointments 25 appointments

Information provided by: San Diego Humane Society.