Sign spinners' moves nab attention on street and at contest

James Corden won't let up on Zac Efron for details about he and The Rock's kissing scene in "Baywatch" -- going as far as asking what The Rock tastes like.
It was 5 o'clock somewhere when Jimmy Buffett walked into the La Jolla Playhouse to talk to News 8's Heather Myers.
Raquel Welch and Barry Watson joined News 8's Heather Myers to discuss their new show "Date My Dad."
And Welch talks about her time as a weather caster for News 8 when she was just 18 years old.
"Date My Dad" premieres this Friday on UPtv.
'Theft By Finding' author David Sedaris scoured through 25 years of meticulous, handwritten diaries to find the stories he divulges in his new book.
'The F Word' star Gordon Ramsay makes Stephen's dream come true by yelling at him while he makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
'Hamlet' star Oscar Isaac had the pleasure of being slapped repeatedly by the late, great Carrie Fisher.
White House press corps member April Ryan examines the complicated duties of a reporter covering the Trump administration.
Fresh off of his fat joke about the President at the Vatican on Wednesday morning, Pope Francis stops by The Late Show to keep the Trump burns rolling.
Kevin Spacey hints that his fictional 'House of Cards' character might be slightly more developed than the real-life President.
Ben Platt had Stephen in tears from the opening song of his Tony-nominated performance in 'Dear Evan Hansen.'
'Wakefield' star Jennifer Garner uses her uncanny salesmanship technique to endorse 'The Stephen Colbert Show' AKA 'The Late Show.'