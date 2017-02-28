Tony Gwynn Jr. joins San Diego Padres broadcast team

San Diego's John "LJ" Pasquarella is one of the best amateur pool players in the nation.
He's been playing for 4 decades and competing at the highest tier of the amateur ranks for 13 years; 6 times making the final field of 167 players out of 12,000 local entries.
By day he does construction. By night he does destruction... of his opponents.
News 8's John Howard decided to challenge Pasquarella.
His speech slow and slurred, Tiger Woods couldn't follow simple instructions or keep his balance during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Even Mr. Met is frustrated with the team's disappointing start. New York's funny-looking mascot flashed his "middle" finger at a fan during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team says the employee who did it won't work in the costume again.