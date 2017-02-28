Breeder's Cup World Championships coming to Del Mar

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of dozens of city leaders nationwide denouncing President Donald Trump's move Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Adrian Rached Merritt. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
It was supposed to be a joke, but a Spring Valley man isn't laughing now after he was fired from his job at the General Dynamics NASSCO Ship Yard for giving some of his co-workers Trump toilet paper as a gag gift. News 8's Marcella Lee reports from Spring Valley with the man's side of the story.
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday-- five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag.
The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!" Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Saturday, a herd of 200 cattle will be driven through the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego by 40 cowboys and their cattle dogs.
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson made a few stops in San Diego Thursday.
Facing lukewarm support for his plan for a November special election on expanding the San Diego Convention Center and renovating the Qualcomm Stadium property, Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday called on the City Council to keep $5 million in election funding in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A man accused of breaking into a Carlsbad home while it was tented for termite extermination failed to show up for his arraignment Thursday and had his bail reset at $75,000.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.