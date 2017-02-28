Storm leaves behind a great big tree mess around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The thoroughly drenched San Diego area began the slow process of cleaning up Tuesday as the second of two very wet winter storms moved out of the region.

Along with the heavy rain and flooding, Monday's storm took down trees all around the county.

In the City of La Mesa, inspectors red tagged a home because it was uninhabitable due to a tree crashing through the garage - knocking out the power.

"It's probably 150-years-old. Who knew it would fall? The tree has been leaning like that for a while," said Steve Ehrsam, who lives on the property.

In Loma Portal the heavy rain and wind sent a tree toppling over a pickup truck.

On Monday night, a massive eucalyptus tree fell on Dr. Pecks's deck.

"All of a sudden - boom! I came outside and oh my gosh! It turns out the tree came in and crashed on the deck," said Dr. Peck.

"Throughout the year we do a have a tree trimming and maintenance program where we do clear and trim branches, especially those that might be hazardous," said Anthony Santacroce, City of San Diego Spokesperson.

The City of San Diego said only dead or truly hazardous trees are removed. Other trees are first inspected before they are removed. "Whenever you have a sustained rain, sustained precipitation and the soil saturation that we have tree hazards are inevitable," said Santacroce.

Despite the wind damage from the storm, residents remain thankful there were no human injuries.