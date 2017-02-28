The place for grease, gears, gas and gumption

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) We all need a hobby to hang our hat on, and for one Escondido man, his life is filled with trucks and tractors.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets his motor running in the north county at Jack's Garage.
40 years ago, Jack started his tinkering by working on a Ford truck - and he never stopped.
Everything from lamps to clocks to various vehicles can be found in the garage, where Jack has multiple projects going at all times.
