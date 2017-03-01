'Dancing With the Stars' Season 24 Cast Announced -- See Who Will Be Vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy!

Kathy Griffin couldn't seem to muster up any words when asked about her former CNN New Year's Eve co-host, Anderson Cooper.
Kathy Griffin is defending herself after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields, in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.
Brandy Norwood was reportedly set to fly from Los Angeles to New York City on Friday when she was found unconscious on a Delta flight.
Before Bruce Almighty, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective or even In Living Color, there was only one way to experience the comedy magic of Jim Carrey: onstage. Over countless late nights in the '70s and '80s, thousands of people watched stand-up comedians such as Carrey hone their craft at the Los A...