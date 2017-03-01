High-speed driver killed in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A driver fleeing from police on a South Bay street was killed early Wednesday when he lost control of his car, sending it plowing into several parked vehicles, authorities reported.

An officer spotted the gray Mitsubishi Lancer traveling to the south on Harbison Avenue at high speed shortly after 2 a.m. and gave chase, but was unable to immediately catch up with it, Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.

The fleeing motorist turned onto nearby East 16th Street and turned off his headlights. About a mile away to the west, the car veered out of control and careened off the roadway near Sheryl Lane.

The driver died at the scene of the accident. He remained unidentified Wednesday afternoon, according to Sullivan.

The wreck left five unoccupied vehicles with varying degree of damage, the sergeant said.