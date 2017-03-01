13-Year-Old Snaps Eerie Photo of 'Ghost Man' Standing Next to He - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

13-Year-Old Snaps Eerie Photo of 'Ghost Man' Standing Next to Her Brother

Updated: Mar 1, 2017 11:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.