Watch Emma Watson Give Sweet Romance Advice to Strangers in New York City

Kathy Griffin is out of another gig.
Fifth Harmony brought the house "Down!"
Kendall Jenner has a major issue with Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
A music festival in Germany has been evacuated over terrorist concerns.
Zac Efron knows his way around a pole!
Congrats to Lake Bell!
Tom Cruise is naked in one of the scariest places possible.
Is baby No. 2 on the way for Carey Mulligan?
Trista Sutter is grateful to be alive after suffering a seizure during a family vacation to Croatia.
Jon Hamm is having a "really hard" time as a bachelor.