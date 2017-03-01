Carlsbad flower fields open to the public

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A sign that spring is almost here: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are open to the public, starting Wednesday.

The fields are in bloom for approximately 6-8 weeks a year from early March to early May. The colorful display has become a local tradition as a symbol of the beginning of spring.

The Flower Fields will be open through May 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Visitors can take the family and enjoy things like the greenhouse, the artist gardens, and take a stroll through the 50 acres.