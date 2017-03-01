Gigi Hadid Pays Tribute to Palestinian Roots in First Ever 'Vogu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gigi Hadid Pays Tribute to Palestinian Roots in First Ever 'Vogue Arabia' Cover: 'It Means the World to Me'

Updated: Mar 1, 2017 1:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.