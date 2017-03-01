Gracie: Sweet, loving and gentle

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Spayed female

ID #: 232424

Adoption Fee: $95

Gracie, a 6-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, is looking for a loving home. She was transferred to us from another shelter in Chula Vista in December, so we don’t know too much about her past, but we know her future is looking pretty bright.

Her caregivers describe her has sweet, loving and gentle. Gracie politely greets her humans with soft eyes and a wagging tail, and never jumps up. She gently takes treats and knows her basic commands such as sit, shake and lay down. Gracie is also a dream on leash and loves to sniff around on her walks while she explores. She’s a very well-behaved, affectionate girl who is sure to make a wonderful companion.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days worry-free insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.