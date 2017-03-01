Walmart to hire about 300 employees for new Chula Vista store

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Walmart is scheduled to open a new location in Chula Vista this spring.

The company is working to hire up to 300 local residents for positions at the new store.

According to store manager Darion Garrison the store will be hiring both full- and part-time associates.

"We are excited to meet applicants and build a team to serve our friends and neighbors in the Chula Vista community," said Garrison.

Applications are being accepted weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a temporary hiring center located at 880 Canarios Court, Suite 220 E.

Interested applicants can also apply online.