13-year-old Ramon hoping to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's a 13-year-old boy who's spent nearly half his life in foster care. Ramon would love nothing more than to have a family to come home to and talk about his day with, but he knows he has just a few years left to find a forever home. And that’s why this resilient boy, who likes math, reading, and soccer, stepped out of his comfort zone to be featured on Adopt 8, hoping it leads him to a forever family.

Ramon had some fun defying gravity at the Fleet Science Center. We also tested out the whisper dishes, which made it sound like Ramon's social worker Rodney was standing right behind us, when he was really on the other side of the room. Then, Ramon and Rodney tried this scientific version of face swap, which made it appear like Ramon had a beard.

Ramon doesn't like the spotlight and said he is kind of camera shy.

But this eighth grader agreed to be featured on Adopt 8, because he knows it could lead him to a forever family.

“I think it just goes to show a lot about his resilience,” said protective services worker, Rodney Byrd. “He kind of felt shy about this, but he's going to power through it because he knows there might not be too many options like this or opportunities like this.”

Ramon may think he's shy, but Byrd said when he warms up, he'll talk your ear off.

“Ramon's one of those kids, he's very laid back, easy to hang out with, easy to talk to,” continued Byrd.

As we toured the Art of the Brick Exhibit, you could see Ramon's fascination by the amazing pieces of art built entirely out of Lego bricks by award-winning artist, Nathan Sawaya.

“It was cool because it must have taken him a lot of time to build it,” said Ramon. “And he must have had a lot of patience to build a dinosaur.”

Ramon said it was inspiring to learn that the artist used to be a corporate New York City lawyer and Ramon took home this inspiring message:

“That you can follow your dreams even though people might put you down.”

Ramon's dream is to find a forever family, after spending nearly half his life without one.

“I believe he's been in the foster care system since he was about seven-year-old, so he's 13 now,” explained Byrd.

Ramon has only five more years before he ages out of the system.

“Unfortunately there's not a lot of people jumping up to adopt teenagers,” continued Byrd. “So Ramon's kind of at that cusp, where if we don't find something soon we don't know what his future can hold. So, we're hopeful for him, though, he's a really good kid. I really enjoy him.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Heart Gallery photographer Ron Manahan and the Fleet Science Center for hosting a fun day at the museum.