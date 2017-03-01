Glo Carting: On you mark, get set, glo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Glo Carting: On you mark, get set, glo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ready, Set, Glo! 

For the first time in San Diego County, adrenaline junkies can GLO Kart. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the K1 Speedway in Carlsbad for glow in the dark go karting. 

K1 Speedway in Carlsbad is offering a special for the month of March: three races for $30. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.