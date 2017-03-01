Glo Carting: On you mark, get set, glo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ready, Set, Glo!

For the first time in San Diego County, adrenaline junkies can GLO Kart.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the K1 Speedway in Carlsbad for glow in the dark go karting.

K1 Speedway in Carlsbad is offering a special for the month of March: three races for $30.