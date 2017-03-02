Calls for federal investigation into sewage spill

A 31-year-old Imperial Beach man was arrested Friday in an attempted carjacking in Birdland where the victim's husband held the suspect down until police arrived.
A suspected DUI driver on Friday night lost control of their vehicle and hit two joggers - killing one and critically injuring another, according to San Diego Sheriff's.
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and half marathon returns to America’s Finest City this weekend. More than 30,000 runners from 50 states and 37 countries are expect to be here during the June 3 and June 4 event.
A farewell party took place Friday night as the Quartyard prepares to close up shop in the East Village.
Members of Congress will head South of the Border Saturday to meet with military veterans who despite their service to the country - were deported.
Some residents in Bay Park are upset about a recent paint job at Longfellow Elementary School as it undergoes renovations.
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday, five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag.
Bomb squad personnel gave an all-clear at the scene of that suspicious object investigation in the 1400 block of E Street in the East Village around noon, according to police.
An agitated man who was threatening to jump off a bridge at Main Street and State Route 15 in Barrio Logan surrendered Friday afternoon and was taking into custody, according to San Diego police.
A man accused in the beating and choking death of his 71- year-old father in the victim's Rancho Santa Fe home pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and torture charges that could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.