Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A deputy fatally shot a residential burglary suspect who allegedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to kill law enforcement personnel and commit suicide Thursday in a gated North County neighborhood.

A resident of the 600 block of Edgewater Drive in San Marcos made a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. to report being roused by a barking dog and finding a stranger with a baseball bat in his house, according to sheriff's officials.

The homeowner locked himself, his wife and their two adult sons in upstairs rooms while awaiting the arrival of deputies, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

Patrol personnel surrounded the residence and entered through an unlocked rear sliding-glass door, encountering the intruder, whose arms were full of items belonging to the victims, Rylaarsdam said.

When the deputies directed the suspect to show them his hands and get on the floor, he instead fled into the garage, where he tried to start one of the family's vehicles. Unsuccessful, he got into a second one and managed get the engine running.

While in the garage, the man threatened to kill deputies and himself, claiming to be carrying a "Glock 40" gun, the lieutenant said. Using a remote control inside the car, the suspect opened the automatic garage door and tried to back the car out, causing it crash to a halt into a third vehicle parked in the driveway.

He then attempted in vain to use the vehicle he was driving to push the other one out of the way. He then got out, ran out into the driveway and confronted the deputies, Rylaarsdam said. One of them responded by shooting him with his service pistol as another fired a beanbag shotgun at him.

As the personnel took the suspect into custody, he continued to shout and resist, Rylaarsdam said. They then determined that he had suffered a bullet wound to the upper body.

Deputies called for medical aid and immediately began CPR. Paramedics arrived a short time later and tried to revive the man before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect's name was withheld pending family notification. Per department policy, the names of the involved deputies will not be released until three business days have passed, the lieutenant said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.