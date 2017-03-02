Near miss: LeBron avoids Belichick in courtside collision

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, top right, watches as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, collides with a televison cameraman during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) - LeBron James stopped short of plowing into Patriots coach Bill Belichick during the Cavaliers' 103-99 loss in Boston.

James went for a rebound in the fourth quarter Wednesday night when his momentum carried him off to the court and into seats on the baseline near Belichick. James knocked over a camera man but avoided running into Belichick and his girlfriend. The famously stoic coach didn't show much emotion during the near miss.

James told reporters after the game that he "definitely slowed up" because he knew who it was, adding, "I'm not taking no legend out."

James later tweeted that he and Belichick "had a great conversation" after the game. He says, "things like that I'll remember forever."

