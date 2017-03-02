Kim Zolciak Is 'Bruised and Swollen' After Getting Her Lips Redone

Tatyana Ali is opening up about her first year of marriage!
Brad Paisley is the greatest!
Lea Michele is shacking up with ABC -- and leaving Ryan Murphy!
British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.
Robbie Williams fought back tears during his concert on Friday.
Alec Baldwin has Kathy Griffin's back.
Celebrities are not happy with Bill Maher.
Mariah Carey can't stop smiling!
Ariana Grande gave fans a special surprise.
Kourtney Kardashian is "worried" about her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick.