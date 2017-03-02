Widow: Mural of Rodney Dangerfield is 'less-than-flattering'

NEW YORK (AP) - Rodney Dangerfield made a career out of getting "no respect." His widow contends he's not getting much in death, either.
NY1 television reports that Joan Dangerfield doesn't think a mural in his old New York City neighborhood does him justice.
Artist Francesca Robicci painted the mural last year in Queens, working from a photo provided by Dangerfield.
Dangerfield also donated $1,000 toward the project, which was commissioned by a community group.
A letter from her lawyer calls the image "less-than-flattering" and says Rodney Dangerfield "deserves nothing but the highest respect."
The artist says she worked for free and is heartbroken but is willing to return to New York City from Italy to do some cosmetic work.
Residents were divided on the comedic controversy.
"I think you could have softened it," Gillian Archer said. "Nobody likes a double chin."
Flynn McLean thinks the mural should stay.
"I would not want to see that mural removed just because it's not the most flattering" likeness, said McLean, who added that Dangerfield "wasn't the best-looking guy in the world."
The comedian, who died in 2004 at 82, obviously could not be reached for comment. But his hangdog shtick still runs amok on the website Rodney.com.
"I tell ya when I was a kid, I got no respect," says one of his famously self-deprecating jokes posted there. "My old man took me to a freak show. They said, 'Get the kid out, he's distracting from the show.'"
There on the website is a big picture of Dangerfield, looking a little bug-eyed and - truth be told - double-chinned. It's next to this apropos adage:
"A Life of No Respect Lives On."
