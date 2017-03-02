Home Depot hiring 900 employees in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The Home Depot announced they are hiring 900 associates in San Diego and 80,000 nationwide in preparation for spring, which they says is the company's busiest selling season.

To streamline the application process, the company has also launched a "15-minute" application at careers.homedepot.com that can be accessed using any device.

Job openings include positions in sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment, with both permanent part-time and seasonal positions available in the company's stores and distribution facilities.

The Home Deport said they encourage college students, retirees and veterans to apply.



Available positions vary by store.