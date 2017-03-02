Family Adopts Girl, 3, Born Without Arms or Legs: 'She Taught Us - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family Adopts Girl, 3, Born Without Arms or Legs: 'She Taught Us to Appreciate the Little Things'

Updated: Mar 2, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.