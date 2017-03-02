Birth Photographer Captures Dad Delivering Baby in Car: 'Everything Happened So Fast'

British police are investigating after a speeding van slammed into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, leaving a number of casualties, according to reports.
A Tennessee teen accidentally killed his girlfriend with a gun he’d just received as a graduation gift, according to reports.
A kind barber helped soothe a 16-year-old with autism by giving him a haircut in the family’s car - a safe space for the teen.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly threw her 2-year-old son down the stairs at a New York subway station while he was strapped in a stroller.
Every student works hard for the privilege to walk on stage during graduation, but this Missouri teen had a major adversity to overcome after he was severely injured just weeks before.
Kathy Griffin was in tears Friday morning as she blamed the first family for backlash she has received over a disturbing image of a severed head bearing the likeness of President Trump.
It doesn’t seem like a nun and a police officer have much in common, until you toss them a soccer ball.
The man who allegedly stole the backpack and wedding ring of an Army vet stabbed to death in an attack in Portland last week has been arrested and charged with the unthinkable crime.
A Florida grandfather was shocked when his military son stationed in Germany made an overseas trip back home to surprise him.