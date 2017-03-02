Restaurant auctioning off parts of its past

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Earlier this year, Anthony's Fish Grotto on the Embarcadero closed its doors after 70 years.

Now, the iconic restaurant is holding an auction to sell everything inside.

From custom doors to fish dishes to a Bud Light sign and a mermaid etched in glass to a money machine - when it comes clearing out the old Anthony's at the Embarcadero everything is for sale - including the kitchen sink.

"They gotta figure out how to get it out of here and how to get it on their truck and get it home," said Jeff Bloom works for the auction house handling the sale of Anthony's assets.



Knowing the restaurant's long history in San Diego, Bloom expects a lot of interest.

"With these [items], because they're kind of a neat auction - you'll get people who want a piece of history," said Bloom. "They'll come down and buy a piece of Anthony's to remember it, because the place has been here for 70 years."

Everything starts with a bidding price - of $1, but where it goes from there is up to bidders.

"Every auction is different, but I mean there's always great deals and always things you're like, 'wow, I can't believe it brought that much money.' So it all just kind of averages out," said Bloom.

You can preview the auction at Anthony's on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but all of the bidding - which is now underway - must be done online. And some of the auctions end as early at Tuesday at 10 a.m. so you'll have to act quickly if you want to go home with a piece of Anthony's.