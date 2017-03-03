Katy Perry Addresses Breakup With Orlando Bloom: 'Get a life, Y' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Katy Perry Addresses Breakup With Orlando Bloom: 'Get a life, Y'all'

Updated: Mar 3, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.