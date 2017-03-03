Bundles of marijuana wash ashore in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - In a CBS News 8 exclusive, sheriff's investigators are trying to figure out where bundles of marijuana that washed ashore in Del Mar came from.

It washed up between Del Mar and Torrey Pines State Beach Friday.

Carla Hayes was walking her dogs on the beach when she captured cell phone video of huge bricks of marijuana in bundles.

"One of the people had torn open a package a little bit and smelled it and it looked like it. They were huge bails, I couldn't pick it up," Hayes said.



Lifeguards say the pot was found around 7:30 a.m. along the coast, not far from the southern end of Del Mar, by the cliffs of Torrey Pines. Authorities say this happens about once or twice a year.

"There were quite a few bricks across the beach and the bluff. It seems like someone had a tough time figuring out the trail system, especially in the dark," Lt. Jon Edelbrock, said.



Sheriff's deputies confiscated the pot bundles that were wrapped tightly with plastic and duct tape and estimated them to weigh hundreds of pounds. They are searching for any suspects. Federal investigators may be involved if this has any connection to Mexico's border, officials said.

There's no estimate on how much marijuana was found or it's street value at this time.

Exclusive: @SDSheriff confiscate huge bundles of pot that washed up at Del Mar and Torrey Pines State Beach. More at 5pm @KellyCBS8. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/1ztNPUHlYs — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) March 3, 2017