Report: Kaepernick says he will now stand during Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch would consider bringing back Colin Kaepernick — if the quarterback is interested.

Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his contract before free agency opens next week. But during a meeting this week, which Lynch described as open and transparent, the 49ers made it clear they'd like to have him back.

Under the circumstances, Kaepernick might be the 49ers' best option.

"Well, I know that we don't have any (quarterbacks) really under contract. I know Kaepernick is, but just seeing (Wednesday) that he's going to opt out in a week or whenever that is, we don't have anybody on our roster," new coach Kyle Shanahan said. "So I've thrown them into the category of everybody else who are free agents and possibilities going into the draft."

ESPN also reported Thursday that Kaepernick will stand during the national anthem this season. His agent did not respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

