EXCLUSIVE: 'Beauty and the Beast' Director Bill Condon and Star - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: 'Beauty and the Beast' Director Bill Condon and Star Josh Gad Talk Disney's First 'Gay Moment'

Updated: Mar 3, 2017 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.