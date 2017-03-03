Gunshot heard as police search for robbery suspects - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gunshot heard as police search for robbery suspects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police fanned out through San Ysidro late Friday afternoon following a reported armed robbery near Willow Elementary School.

The victim made a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. to report being held up at gunpoint in the border-area neighborhood by two male thieves who appeared to be in their mid- to late teens, according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel looked for the bandits on the ground and aboard an SDPD helicopter. During the search, an officer accidentally fired a gunshot, causing no injuries, Officer Robert Heims said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Within 90 minutes, police had two people in custody, Heims said. Their names were not immediately available.

