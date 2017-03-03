Network of Mexican consulates form defense center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mexican officials in San Diego announced Friday the formation of a network in the U.S. to advise and advocate on behalf of immigrants from their country.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto directed 50 Mexican consulates around the U.S. to participate in the Mexican Defense Center. The center will reinforce current consular activities by hosting workshops for Mexican nationals and providing legal advice, consular officials said.

Mexican consulates have been flooded with calls since the election of Donald Trump as president. Mexico's consul general in San Diego Marcela Celorio said her office has provided advice and legal screenings to 6,000 people since November.

"This is very important to know because sometimes we have general information but every case and every individual represents a different situation," Celorio said at a news conference.

She said the consulate has also conducted 51 forums throughout San Diego County. The next one is scheduled on March 11 in Escondido, she said.

Trump -- who wants to build a wall along the international border and implement a merit-based immigration system -- has criticized localities that don't cooperate with Border Patrol and Customs agents.

Celorio said the center will work in accordance with U.S. and Mexican laws. Mexicans in the U.S. need to understand "their situation and respect the law," she said.

The consulate at 1549 India St. in San Diego can be reached at (619) 231- 8414. Its website address is http://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/sandiego.