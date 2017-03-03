Read Across America across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Bringing new life to classic books, children across San Diego took part in Read Across America literacy initiative celebrating the life of Dr. Seuss.

Read Across America is the nation's largest reading celebration with more than 45 million students, parents and educators participating.

This year, one San Diego charter school read to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society animals, while at another school students performed a rap to "green Eggs and Ham."

"Just based on the response here, I think it's going to be the first of many," said John van Zante with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

DJ Mike Halloran teamed up with 17-year-old drumming recording artist, Elise Trouw, to bring old stories new life.

"All the hip-pop artists over the years, all of them sight Dr. Seuss as the main influence because he was the first guy who taught them how to rhyme," said Halloran.

"I think it's a creative experience. Hopefully this will have an impact on them," Trouw told CBS News 8.

The animals read to at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society are available for adoption.

Dr. Seuss birthday was Thursday and he would have been 113 years old.

This year's Read Across America marks the 20th anniversary.

Rapping to the beat, students at Fay Elementary recite #GreenEggsandHam to drumming by @EliseTrouw and DJ @RadioHalloran ??????Story on @CBS8 5 pic.twitter.com/Wo97SdtCYK — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) March 3, 2017