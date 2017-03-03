EXCLUSIVE: 'Power Rangers' Star Bryan Cranston Recalls Dubbing Voices for the TV Show in the '90s

Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought family awkwardness to a whole new level when Rob and Khloe Kardashian took a bizarrely uncomfortable walk down super-gross memory lane.
The family drama surrounding Caitlyn Jenner's recent tell-all memoir continued to develop on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Prince Harry met with members of a Muslim community in Singapore on Sunday, sharing words of sympathy as they paid tribute to the victims of the weekend's terror attack in London.