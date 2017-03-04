Historic San Diego bridge attracts tourists and trouble

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A historic San Diego suspension bridge is attracting even more tourists thanks to social media, but neighbors said it's attracting trouble at night.

According to neighbors, visitors are ignoring the posted hours for the Spruce Street Suspension Bridge.

"Social media has really promoted the bridge," said Bankers Hill resident Rob Pedersen.

From partying and sex to vandalism, neighbors of the bridge are sick of their neighborhood being trashed. Citations have been written for trespassers hanging out on the bridge boozing it up and tagging it up.

Lester Machado who lives in the area said he has found "drug paraphernalia, trash, cigar wrappers, beer bottles, used condoms."

Neighbors told CBS News 8 they clean up daily, paint over and saw off wannabe Parisian love locks - which weigh down the bridge.

San Diego Police said they have done enforcement and are exploring new ways to deter criminals.

"This bridge is what makes San Diego special," said Machado.

Residents in the area said they welcome visitors, but want them to respect the historic landmark.

"Please be respectful of the public property. This is a treasure and it will be destroyed if it is not cared for," said Machado.

Just this week a spokesperson for Councilman Chris Ward said a meeting has been scheduled with the mayor to discuss potential next steps for the problems at the Spruce Street Suspension Bridge.