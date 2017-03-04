Teen Arrested After Allegedly Calling in Bomb Threat to High School To Get Friends Out of Taking Test

A Missouri girl attracted much more than the usual neighborhood crowd when she put on a police uniform to sell lemonade.
A Manhattan skyscraper is now being regarded as the most terrifying building in the world after actor Tom Hanks ignited new speculation over the bizarre structure.
A Colorado family arrived home to find their house had been ransacked over the weekend by a vandal with "grizzly" intentions.
It was a wonderful weekend for Wonder Woman as the superhero flick brought in $233 million at the box office, making it the highest opening weekend for a film helmed by a female director.
Hannah Benton, 19, and her boyfriend, Jones, proved that true love isn’t extinct when they posed for their prom photos.
A police officer’s body camera caught the heroic rescue of a young boy who was trapped underneath a lake dock in Florida.
A Florida man was arrested Thursday by police who served him with a warrant while he streamed himself on Facebook Live.
Anderson Cooper said he is still friends with Kathy Griffin, and doesn’t think her career should be destroyed over her controversial tweet about President Trump.
An Alabama boy, who was born without a nose and gained media attention for his rare condition, has died at the age of 2.