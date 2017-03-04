Couple Postpones Their Wedding Day To Focus on Finding Missing Dog

An Iowa woman is wanted by police after cell phone video shows her apparently attacking a McDonald's manager over a chicken sandwich order that took too long, authorities said.
Medical staff at a Manchester hospital in Britan sent pizza to the emergency staff at a London hospital, where they worked tirelessly to save lives following Saturday's terrorist attack.
A 98-year-old Chicago man who dedicated himself to the Boy Scouts of America for the past 67 years has donated $2 million to a conservation fund, all in the love of camping.
An Alabama boy, who was born without a nose and gained media attention for his rare condition, has died at the age of 2.
Megan Walls was beside herself with stress after her wedding ring went flying off her finger and disappeared in the sand as she played football on the beach with her son during a family vacation.
One of the terrorists behind the horrifying attack in London Saturday night once appeared in a British TV show about Islamic extremists that was called The Jihadis Next Door, it has been revealed.
A Missouri girl attracted much more than the usual neighborhood crowd when she put on a police uniform to sell lemonade.
A Manhattan skyscraper is now being regarded as the most terrifying building in the world after actor Tom Hanks ignited new speculation over the bizarre structure.
A Colorado family arrived home to find their house had been ransacked over the weekend by a vandal with "grizzly" intentions.