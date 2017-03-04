San Diego fires up female interest in the fire service

The City Council Monday approved a $3.6 billion budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that does not include $5 million in proposed funding for a special election in November, leading Mayor Kevin Faulconer to threaten to restore the funding.
Ricochet The Surf Dog and her owner are devoted to helping others - from veterans to special needs kids - in San Diego.
Now they're getting some help themselves.
News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from Escondido with the uplifting story.
Ricochet The Surf Dog and her owner are devoted to helping others - from veterans to special needs kids - in San Diego.
Now they're getting some help themselves.
News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from Escondido with the uplifting story.
A former headmaster at a Carlsbad military school was convicted Monday of molesting a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999.
KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760.
A 22-year-old San Diego has filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente claiming her dermatologist sexually assaulted her.
A New York man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for a fatal boat crash on an upstate lake that killed a California girl while she visited relatives last summer.
An Arizona man who commandeered an employee shuttle bus at San Diego International Airport and drove off with eight workers inside was sentenced Monday to three years in jail, followed by nearly four years of supervised probation.
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive.