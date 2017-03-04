San Diego fires up female interest in the fire service

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department hosted the first ever San Diego female recruitment camp Saturday to get young women interested in careers in the fire service.

It is called Girls Empowerment Camp and it's free for girls ages 14 -18. The two-day program held at the San Diego Fire-Rescue Training Facility on North Harbor Drive introduces young women to firefighting.

Female firefighters from across California lead the activities with safety in mind. The girls will learn about firefighting skills and equipment, basic first aid, and CPR.

They will also take part in physical training activities, learn about public safety careers and see the importance of discipline and hard work.

This camp is a great opportunity to network with some of California's women of the fire service and bond with other young women, fire officials said.

At the end of the weekend camp, the girls will be CPR certified.

The department's goal is to make this an annual event.