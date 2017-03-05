7th Annual Chelsea's Run draws thousands

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 5K race held Saturday in honor of Poway teenager Chelsea King raised more than $150,000 in scholarship money, an official said.

Almost $156,000 was raised during the seventh annual Finish Chelsea's Run, according to race chair Jen Strachan.

About 6,300 people participated in the event, held Saturday morning on the west side of Balboa Park at Sixth Avenue and Olive Street.

An estimated 300 people volunteered their time.

"Everything that Chelsea loved and inspired her, we tried to bring to this event," Strachan said. "More people turned out and stayed longer."

Along with the race, there also were numerous vendors on hand and a "team village" for participants.

Chelsea's family also attended, Strachan said.

Saturday's winners were identified as 17-year-old Luke Shuler in the men's category, while San Diego resident Shannon Leinert, 29, won the women's race.

The run raised money for the Chelsea's Light Foundation, which provides scholarships to college-bound teens.

Over the years, foundation officials said their Sunflower Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $396,000 to 63 students who exemplify Chelsea's spirit, thirst for knowledge and "service-over-self" ethic.

The San Diego Girl Scouts also receive proceeds to help keep scouting available and affordable, according to the foundation.

Chelsea was jogging in the hills above Rancho Bernardo Community Park when she was accosted and murdered by a convicted sex offender in early 2010.

She was 17 years old.

Her killer later admitted to her killing and that of another high school girl, Amber DuBois of Escondido, and was sentenced to two life terms in prison.

"Chelsea continues to bring us together to show that when we choose to use our voice as one, and demand better protection for our kids, we can create positive change," said Brent King, her father and foundation co-founder.