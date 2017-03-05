Overnight shooting results in 1 injury, 2 suspects at large

OTAY MESA WEST(CNS) - An argument in Otay Mesa West that escalated into a shooting over Saturday night, left one man injured and two suspects at large, according to police.

San Diego Police were called just after midnight to the 3500 block of Arey Drive, where they found a 28-year-old man shot once in each arm in an apparent gang-related shooting, according to Officer Robert Heims

The victims was "hanging out in front of an apartment complex alone when a newer gold or brown Nissan Altima drove up to him," Heims said.

The car was occupied by two Hispanic men who got into a "verbal dispute" with the victim, according to Heims.

"The passenger got out of the car and pulled a gun," Heims said. "The victim ran away when the suspect shot at him four times. The victim was hit once in each arm."

The suspects were last seen heading westbound in the 3500 block of Arey Drive. The victim was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to Heims.

San Diego Police gang detectives were brought in to investigate.