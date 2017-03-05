Lane and ramp closures on southbound I-15 planned Sunday night

KEARNY MESA (CNS) - Some freeway ramps and lanes on Interstate 15 near Kearny Mesa are to be closed Sunday night - weather permitting - to make way for construction crews to grind and replace pavement.
The California Department of Transportation planned to close one to two southbound lanes of the 15 between from Balboa Avenue to Aero Drive, starting at 5 p.m. tonight. Ramps to and from southbound Interstate 15 at Balboa Avenue were planned to be closed at that time as well.
The ramp from Murphy Canyon Road to the 15 south was to be closed at 8 p.m. Sunday night, while the 15 south on-ramp at Aero Drive was to close at 2 a.m. Monday.
All of the work is supposed to be finished by 5 a.m. Monday, and it may not happen if it rains, Caltrans officials said.
"The work will be noisy at times, especially during the grinding operations," a Caltrans statement said. "Motorists are reminded to slow down when driving near the construction and to move over a lane to provide a buffer for workers when it is safe to do so."
Caltrans provides transportation information including scheduled closures and traffic incidents on state highways in San Diego and Imperial counties on Twitter.
