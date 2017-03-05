6 people inducted into San Diego Women's Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The induction program was held Sunday night with a packed room for a special occasion just for women.

"It was just wonderful when I got the call," said Irma Gonzalez, one of six honorees for the San Diego Women's Hall of Fame.

A retired judge, Gonzalez remembers being the oldest of 7 siblings, who graduated from law school in 1973 with hardly any other women in the legal field.



"There were no women professors, there were no women judges, and so it was hard and it is still hard, I think women still have to prove themselves, and work harder," Gonzalez said.



Gonzalez went on to become the first Mexican-American woman to become a federal judge.

Sharing her legal passion is another honoree Lilia Velasquez, a lawyer who represents immigrant women.



"I'm not going to stop now," said Velasquez. "I think with this recognition, it just gives me the impetus to continue the fight especially now, we have some very serious immigration policies - and our immigrant and refugee communities are under siege."

Other inductees include: two women who co-founded the first Women's Studies program in the United States at San Diego State University; Dilkhwaz Ahmed, who helped assist more than 3,000 women and children from domestic violence; and historian Darlene Davies of the Old Globe Theatre and the San Diego History Center.

"We need all the things that we've gained, to be able to use them, to be able to marshal them, to be able to go on the next accomplishments for women," said Davies.

Chosen from more than 200 nominations, the honorees will be inducted at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Community Center in Chollas View.

"We hold up half the sky and yet we are way below the recognition locally and internationally," said ceremony emcee Jenni Prisk. "So the more when we recognize, the more we continue with these induction ceremonies - more women will come to the forefront, and as I like to say, eventually rule the world."

The ceremony was held in March for Women's History Month with International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8.