6 people inducted into San Diego Women's Hall of Fame

In a push for sanctuary status, residents in National City on Tuesday went before the City Council to help a local undocumented couple detained by federal immigration agents.
May gray has given way to June gloom, but that does not mean we are getting a total break from the sun. In fact, the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute clinic remind us that the harmful rays are just as damaging through the clouds and they are seeing the results.
A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a jogger in Vista Friday night answered to charges in court Tuesday.
A 3-day training session is taking place at Camp Pendleton for some very special students.
Bomb-sniffing dogs from across the country are getting some additional training detecting different explosive odors.
News 8's Kelly Hessedal spent the day with the K9s and their handlers.
\In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta. Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.
A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.